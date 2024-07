Group pushing for new official flag of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some passionate people in Raleigh are pushing for the city to adopt a more modernized version of the official flag.

They argue the current flag, which dates back to 1899, is jumbled and overcrowded and most people don't even know about it.

They claim the new design that features a simple acorn against a red background is a bold uncomplicated image that's long symbolized the City of Oaks.

The new flag proponents plan to take their request to the city in the coming months.

