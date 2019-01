Officials confirm 3-year-old Casey Hathaway was not kidnapped

“What was really special was when he saw his little sister and smiled.” @cravencountync Sheriff Chip Hughes about 3-year old Casey Hathaway, after the missing toddler was found more than 48 hours after disappearing Tuesday afternoon @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/TF6jSybppM — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) January 25, 2019

Officials confirmed there is no evidence that Casey Hathaway was kidnapped.The 3-year-old went missing from his grandmother's backyard in Ernul on Jan. 22.Authorities said two children, who were related to Casey, went inside after playing , but the boy wasn't with them.After more than 48 hours of intense searching, Casey was found unharmed, not far from where he went missing, which was a shock to many."It's a really overwhelming feeling that he's back and he's alive," family Heather Garris told ABC11. "I know that's really shocked the whole community. It's an eye-opener, definitely for a miracle -- believing in miracles because I've seen now they really do happen."The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.