Officials confirm 3-year-old Casey Hathaway was not kidnapped

ERNUL, N.C. (WTVD) --Officials confirmed there is no evidence that Casey Hathaway was kidnapped.
The 3-year-old went missing from his grandmother's backyard in Ernul on Jan. 22.
Authorities said two children, who were related to Casey, went inside after playing, but the boy wasn't with them.
After more than 48 hours of intense searching, Casey was found unharmed, not far from where he went missing, which was a shock to many.
“What was really special was when he saw his little sister and smiled.” @cravencountync Sheriff Chip Hughes about 3-year old Casey Hathaway, after the missing toddler was found more than 48 hours after disappearing Tuesday afternoon @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/TF6jSybppM— Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) January 25, 2019
"It's a really overwhelming feeling that he's back and he's alive," family Heather Garris told ABC11. "I know that's really shocked the whole community. It's an eye-opener, definitely for a miracle -- believing in miracles because I've seen now they really do happen."
The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.