Casey Hathaway missing: 3-year-old boy disappears from grandma's backyard in Craven County

Casey Hathaway has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Josh Chapin
ERNUL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds of volunteers turned out Wednesday to help search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Craven County, their efforts made difficult by cold temperatures and rugged terrain.

So many volunteers showed up, authorities actually had to announce that no more volunteers would be accepted.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said the boy, Casey Lynn Hathaway, was playing with two other relatives, also children, in his grandmother's backyard Tuesday, but didn't come inside with them.



Officials said the grandmother and others searched for Casey for 45 minutes before calling 911.



Hughes said his deputies have not ruled out any possibilities in the boy's disappearance, including "abduction or kidnapping." He said they're treating this as a missing child investigation and search.



The area that is being searched is extremely rugged, Hughes said Wednesday afternoon. The family has been cooperating fully, Hughes added.



Hughes told news outlets Wednesday afternoon that the FBI and state investigators have joined the effort to find Casey. The Highway Patrol has been assisting on the ground and in the air.

Temperatures were below freezing for six hours overnight in the Craven County area, according to National Weather Service data.



Hughes said Casey wasn't adequately dressed for the weather and he's concerned about sinkholes and deep water ditches in the area. He said divers are assessing nearby ponds.

Casey is 2'4", weighs 25 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark-colored pants.

Tuesday afternoon and evening more than 100 volunteers gave their time to get out and look for Casey.

"We are doing everything we can to find this child, utilizing all resources at our disposal and once again, we want these folks in the Cayton Community and Ernul Community to certainly keep an ear out," Hughes said.

Those with information should call (252) 633-0498 or the NC State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.
