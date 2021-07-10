Operation Backpack needs your donations of school supplies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas had its first Operation Backpack school supply drive outside of the Washington D.C. area, inside Durham's Streets at Southpoint mall.
The organization's primary drop-off location's a table with information and volunteers accepting donations, set up where Microsoft used to operate a store at Southpoint.
Meghan McCleery's the local VOA representative who told ABC11, "The more involvement that we can get from the Triangle area, the better!"
They're counting on interest and support from shoppers who see their colorful collection boxes. Their short term goal is collection of enough donated school supplies to fill 500 backpacks for low income 9th through 12th graders.
Durham students aren't the only ones who'll benefit from your generosity.
"We have schools in Wake County with needs that we are also supplying. Morrisville, Cary." and Raleigh, she said, adding that a $40 donation can fill a backpack.
They're also accepting individual writing supplies, notebooks and more. The table set up inside the mall is where you'll also find envelopes for your donations, masks for kids who are going back to in-person learning when parents are concerned about their health.
Those who don't want to go all the way inside the mall can drop-off supply donations at two Starbucks locations: Park West Crossing at Highway 55 in Durham, and the Starbucks at the entrance to the mall, on the way to the food court.
"Bring the notebooks, the pencils, the scissors, the tape and the backpack," she said, "then have your coffee!"
Collection hours at Southpoint are 10 a.m.TO 2 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through August 28.
The organizers encourage local church and civic groups to get involved with Operation Backpack. To learn more, go to https://voachesapeake.org/backpack.
