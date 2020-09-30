ABC11 Operation Save A Life's 17th year; supports fire safety month

For the seventeenth year, ABC11's Operation Save a Life is on a mission to make sure community members are fire safe. Dozens of North Carolinian's die in a fire every year, with some years surpassing 100 fatalities, and many more sustain life-altering burns.
October is annual Fire Safety Month, and this program raises awareness and supports local fire departments by providing thousands of smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detectors. These units are then distributed, free of charge, to community members who are in need.
Look for our educational campaign on-air, including safety tips on how to help prevent fires and carbon monoxide poisoning in your home or business, information on correct alarm installation and operation, and tips on how to establish a fire safety plan for your family.
Support from program sponsors like Kidde and North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care makes a huge difference.
Offering advanced safety technology, Kidde's Worry-Free smoke, carbon monoxide and combination alarms are powered by a sealed, lithium battery that lasts 10 years to help provide 24/7 fire and CO protection while eliminating the hassles of low battery chirps and battery replacement. Kidde is one of the largest manufacturers of fire safety products and has generously donated the smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to ABC11's Operation Save A Life program again this year. Each year we appreciate their wonderful donation.
NC Jaycee Burn Center at UNC takes care of the people who have been injured due to fire, hot water, grease burns, etc. They are on the front lines just like our firefighters. We are grateful for all the work they do within North Carolina and their continuous support and sponsorship of Operation Save A Life.
