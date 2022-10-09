ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 9, 2022 features segments on Operation Save-A-Life, and the RDC Marathon.

Operation Save-A-Life

ABC11 is proud to team up with Kidde, The Home Depot, and the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health to present the 19th Annual Operation Save A Life, a campaign designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning.

Click here for more information on Operation Save-A-Life

RDC Marathon

On October 29 and 30 thousands of runners will take part in several road races that will raise money for ALS research. The RDC Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K races raise money for the Team Drea Foundation.

The Team Drea Foundation supports bold, innovative research to find a cure or effective treatment for ALS. It also works to raise awareness of the disease, and works to inspire people living with ALS.

The Team Drea Foundation was founded by Andrea Peet and her husband David Peet. Andrea was diagnosed with ALS when she was only 33 years old and given just two to five years to live. Since her diagnosis she has competed and completed 50 marathons in 50 states using a recumbent trike to propel herself.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the RDC Marathon.

Saturday, October 29

10K Race - 8AM

5K Race - 9:30AM

Sunday, October 30

Marathon & Half Marathon - 7:15AM

All races start at the Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham.

Click here for more information about the RDC Marathon