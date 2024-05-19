ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 19, 2024: Mental Health , Honoring Heroes, Durham Concerts

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for May features segments on

Mental Health Awareness

May is mental health awareness month. The National Alliance for Mental Illness of Wake County is working to destigmatize mental illness and provide help for those in need.

Flags for Heroes

For the first time The Rotary Club of Durham is presenting a Flags for Heroes event in RTP. On Sunday May 19, more than 600 10-foot American Flags will be raised to honor veterans, first responders and heroes in the community.

Durham Playlist Concert Series

The playlist concert series is back at Durham's Central Park. The concerts take place on the First Friday of every month from now until October.