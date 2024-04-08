ABC11 Together Perspectives for April 7, 2024: DPAC Rising Stars & Walk ALS Triangle

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for April features segments on

Dpac Rising Stars

Recognizing the stars of tomorrow, today. That's the goal of the DPAC Rising Star Awards. the event recognizes the best high school performing arts students. Rising Stars takes place at the DPAC on May 9 at 7:30pm.

Walk ALS Triangle

Every 90 minutes a person dies from ALS in American. The Walk ALS Triangle is an important event to raise money for research in finding a cure for the disease. The event is dear to the ABC11 Family after the death of anchor Larry Stogner.

Peak City Pig Fest

The Peak City pig fest, in downtown Apex, continues to grow. The event kicks off Friday April 12 with a beer garden. The main even is Saturday with food, fun and Live music.

Fayetteville Dogwood Festival

Spring is here and that means the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is right around the corner. The event runs April 26-28 in Fayetteville's festival park. There will be food trucks, live music and carnival rides.