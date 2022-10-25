17-year-old charged in Orange Co. double murder due in court

The case could be moved to adult court, meaning the name of the person charged could be released.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 17-year-old charged with killing two Orange County teenagers is due back in court Tuesday.

The case could be moved to adult court, meaning we could learn the name of the person charged.

Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall said that they are undergoing the process to be able to try him as an adult.

The still unidentified suspect was arrested October 5 on murder charges connected to the September 18 killings of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.

Woods was a 14-year-old student at Cedar Ridge High School. Clark was an 18-year-old senior at Eastern Alamance High.

The pair's bodies were found by ATV riders on a trail in Orange County.