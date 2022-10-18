17-year-old accused of killing Lyric Woods, Devin Clark appears in court

The 17-year-old accused of killing two high school students in Orange County appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall told ABC11 that the hearing was a brief first appearance and detention hearing.

The still unidentified suspect was arrested Oct. 5 on murder charges connected to the Sept. 18 killings of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.

Woods was a 14-year-old student at Cedar Ridge High School. Clark was an 18-year-old senior at Eastern Alamance High.

The pair's bodies were found by ATV riders on a trail in Orange County.

Investigators have not released much information about the case, citing the age of the suspect. However, due to the severity of the crimes, legal experts predict the suspect will be charged as an adult. When that happens more details will come to light.