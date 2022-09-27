Funeral being held for 18-year-old Devin Clark who was killed in Orange County

HAW RIVER, N.C. -- Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Devin Clark, who was killed on an Orange County trail.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Beyond Measure Ministries in Haw River.

Orange County Sheriff's Office is urging patience as they work to get justice in the case.

It's been more than a week since Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Woods was laid to rest on Saturday in Mebane.

A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the case, but there has been no word on an arrest.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood understands the community's desire for information but said in part, "We cannot afford a misstep this close to the goal line."