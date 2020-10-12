Man arrested in Virginia for 'brutal' double stabbing at Orange County mobile home park

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested and charged in a double stabbing in Orange County on Sunday night.It happened on Tucker's Trail around 10:30 p.m. A man was seriously injured and his mother was killed in the attack. A neighbor who did not want to be identified said they heard a lot of banging before seeing police sirens.Investigators said a neighbor called 911 after a man showed up at his home bleeding heavily from several stab wounds.EMS arrived and took the injured man to Duke University Hospital. Before he was rushed away, he asked first responders to check on his mother at their home at Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park down the street.When Orange County deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman, later identified as 54-year-old Jennifer McFalls, lying face down in a large pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene."This was a particularly brutal attack with obvious signs of a struggle," Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. "This was not a random act, however, and we do not feel there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the surrounding community."The neighbor said part of the incident was caught on security camera."There have been problems in the past," the neighbor said. "But we are thankful for the security cameras to get the full information and the police are handling it well."Monday afternoon, investigators arrested 55-year-old Edward Eugene Snipes in Galax, Virginia, in connection with the attack. Orange County officials said Snipes was a long-time acquaintance of the victims and robbery may have been a motive.According to arrest reports, Snipes was convicted of second-degree murder in June 2004 in Mecklenburg County. He was released last year after a nearly 15 year sentence.Snipes is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury."There is still a great deal of work to be done in this case, but we are pleased Mr. Snipes is in custody," Blackwood said. "The timeline for Snipes' return to Orange County depends on the extradition process. We appreciate the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, and the Galax Police Department."The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at (919) 245-2915.