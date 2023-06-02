Chapel Hill wears orange for Gun Violence Awareness Month

Dozens of people shared a moment of silence as an orange flag was raised in Chapel Hill in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Month.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of people shared a moment of silence on Friday as an orange flag was raised in front of the Peace and Justice Plaza in Chapel Hill in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Orange is the color that people wear in the woods to protect themselves and others, and it's become the color that symbolizes the value of human life.

Every day, 120 Americans are killed with guns, according to wearorange.org. North Carolina ranks 21st for gun deaths in the U.S. with 1,588 gun deaths every year.

"Gun violence is affecting our children," Allison Coovadia said. "They are doing more and more lockdowns in school."

Coovadia's daughter, Malina, went through a lockdown in February at Jordan High School.

"We hid in the costume closet and a lot of people were crying," Malina said. "My friend told me "If somebody came in and start shooting us, I'd be the first to die."

The lockdown was prompted by a 14-year-old boy who was found with a gun on campus. The experience is felt by many across the Triangle.

"I teach here at UNC, so every time I hear about a shooting incident on a college campus or even an elementary school, I just feel like we could be next," Linda Green said.

As the nation reflects on the lives lost, Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew is reminded of their own work that needs to be done to not only reduce gun violence but keep young people away from it.

"I have spent throughout my career many times ... sitting with loved ones from victims of gun violence," Lehew said. "Chapel Hill has had two homicides this year. That's two too many. Again, we really got to make sure that we're connected to our youth and our neighbors."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said no young people were shot so far this year in Orange County, but officials urge the community to remain vigilant.

"We all need to realize that showing up for these events is not enough," Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement. "It's going to take every member of our community taking a stand each and every day by being involved at the community level all the way up to holding our courts accountable in the ways they address violent offenders."

Wear Orange Weekend runs until June 4.