RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K is happening this weekend.
Ovarian cancer is a disease that kills more than 10,000 women in the U.S. every year.
It ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women. The virtual 5k race can take place up until September 18. The in-person walk and 5k takes place Saturday, September 18 at Sanderson High School in Raleigh.
