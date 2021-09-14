abc11 together

Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
EMBED <>More Videos

Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K is happening this weekend.

Ovarian cancer is a disease that kills more than 10,000 women in the U.S. every year.

It ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women. The virtual 5k race can take place up until September 18. The in-person walk and 5k takes place Saturday, September 18 at Sanderson High School in Raleigh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsovarian cancerabc11 togethercancer
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Triangle LUNGe Forward
Central North Carolina events mark 20th anniversary of 9/11
Free film screening of "My Name Is Pauli Murray"
Raleigh nonprofit to receive Afghan families in coming weeks
TOP STORIES
Duke doctors perform new type of heart transplant on teen girl
IRS to start sending out next child tax credit payments this week
LATEST: Percent of positive tests in NC increases to 13%
22-year-old vanishes while on cross-country trip with boyfriend
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Learning garden teaches Wake Co. students where food comes from
Show More
American Families Plan calls for child tax credit through 2025
Fight videos from Garner school trigger suspensions, fear from parents
NC lawmaker wants to increase state aid as federal benefits expire
Lost Colony dig seeks to solve 400-year-old mystery
Tropical development could bring rain to NC later this week
More TOP STORIES News