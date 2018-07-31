Parents charged in death of 7-month-old boy left in hot car in Raleigh last month

Juma Musa and Sifa Selemani have been charged with felony child abuse (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a baby who was left in a hot car last month.

The 911 caller said the 7-month-old baby was left in the car in the family's driveway for about four hours before he was found.

Juma Musa and Sifa Selemani have been charged with felony child abuse that resulted in serious bodily injury/death.

Arrest warrants indicate they are the parents of the child.

The child was found in the car at a home on Gatcombe Place on June 8.

According to the arrest warrant, the temperature reached 89 degrees that day.

The search warrant states that the family got home around 2 p.m. When the mother and father left to go to the store around 6 p.m., they discovered the boy still inside.

"We just found the baby, they forgot the baby," the 911 caller said. "He's unresponsive in the car ... we don't see him breathing."

EMS pronounced the infant dead at the scene.
