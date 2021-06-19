tropical storm

Tropical Storm Claudette expected to bring heavy rain to North Carolina Monday

Tropical Storm Claudette could bring heavy rain to NC Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After bringing life-threatening flash flooding to the Gulf Coast, Tropical Storm Claudette will be moving quickly toward North Carolina Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart said the system could be arriving in the state as early as Monday morning.

There will be rain throughout the state Sunday way ahead of the storm.

Rain could be heavy at times and there could be a threat for an isolated tornado early Monday morning.

Right now, the severe risk is for those south and east of the Triangle, however, paths can change.



By Monday afternoon, the state will be drying out and hot.

As of 5 a.m., the system is moving north-northeast at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

