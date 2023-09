The pedestrian injured was a man in his 30s. He's in the hospital with serious injuries.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured when a car crashed into him in Fayetteville.

It happened around midnight at the intersection of Morganton Road and Glensford Drive.

The Kia Soul that hit the pedestrian had damage to its driver side bumper, fender, hood and windshield.

