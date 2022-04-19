RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department is trying to identify and track down a man seen looking into several homes.
The man is connected to multiple reports of peeping tom incidents on Brockton Drive.
Victims said they have seen him peering into different windows at various houses along the street on multiple occasions.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police immediately.
Police seek help identifying suspected peeping Tom
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News