Police seek help identifying suspected peeping Tom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department is trying to identify and track down a man seen looking into several homes.

The man is connected to multiple reports of peeping tom incidents on Brockton Drive.

Victims said they have seen him peering into different windows at various houses along the street on multiple occasions.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police immediately.
