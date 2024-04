People seriously injured after crash on I-440 near Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People were seriously injured after a motor vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-440 westbound.

At about 2:20 a.m., Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash on I-440 westbound near Capital Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police said they found two vehicles were involved. The occupants of the vehicles had serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

I-440 westbound is closed between Brentwood Road and Capital Boulevard.