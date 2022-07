Alert issued after large bear spotted in Person County

Person County Animal Services posted the alert on social media after getting a report of a large bear spotted in the area of Tom Oakley Road in Timberlake.

TIMBERLAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bear alert has been issued in Person County.

Animal Services said that if you see a bear, do not approach it.

Instead, call NC Wildlife at (866) 318-2401.