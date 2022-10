Person killed in Raleigh hit-and-run

A person was killed in a hit-and-run around 12:00 a.m., in the southbound lanes of South Saunders Street, just south of downtown.

The driver left the scene, but police later tracked down a car that matched the description to a townhome in Garner. It had heavy damage to the front end.

No other information has been released at this time.