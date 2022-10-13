Pedestrian killed in Raleigh hit-and-run crash near Carroll Middle School

Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle and killed near Carroll Middle School on Wednesday morning,

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday morning,

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School.

Police said it appears Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the east side of Six Forks Road outside of the traffic way. He attempted to cross the driveway of Carroll Middle School and was struck by a vehicle.

The driver left the scene, and police said they do not have a description of the vehicle.

Zeinahvazi was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers or call (919) 996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.