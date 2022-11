One person taken to hospital after Fayetteville shooting

One person was shot on Yasmine Avenue in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County deputies are busy investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

That person was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The extent of their injuries of details of a suspect has not been released.

