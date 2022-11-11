Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Lawndale Street in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting that took place in Cumberland County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Carlos Runquiz Whitted, 40, had a gunshot wound and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where was pronounced dead.

Additional information about the shooting has not been released at this time.

If you have information about the case, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.