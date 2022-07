Pet of the Week: July 5, 2022, Anniston

Meet Anniston, our ABC11 Pet of the Week!She's not the Jennifer version, but sheis a best friend and is a pretty brunette who is pretty unforgettable, so maybe she kind of hits the mark. Anniston is a gorgeous American Staffordshire terrier who is the squatty kind, with shorter legs and a spark plug body, she is all about snuggles, zero personal space, and lots of you and her time. Anniston is an adult lady who weighs about 40 or so lbs full grown. She is athletic and active but loves lots of home time, playing with toys and snuggling in between. She would do best as the only gal in the house so if there was another dog a larger male boyfriend would be preferred. Anniston is smart and food motivated and would be a fabulous student in any training class. She is just looking for forever people to invest in her, commit to her and love her for her short, squatty, wonderful ways!**Read what her recent host had to say about her:**Visitfor adoption information.This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training , who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.