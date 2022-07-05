Pet of the Week: July 5, 2022, Anniston

Female, Terrier/Pit Bull, 40 pounds, 2 year 11 months
She's not the Jennifer version, but she sure is a best friend and is a pretty brunette who is pretty unforgettable, so maybe she kind of hits the mark. Anniston is a gorgeous American Staffordshire terrier who is the squatty kind, with shorter legs and a spark plug body, she is all about snuggles, zero personal space, and lots of you and her time. Anniston is an adult lady who weighs about 40 or so lbs full grown. She is athletic and active but loves lots of home time, playing with toys and snuggling in between. She would do best as the only gal in the house so if there was another dog a larger male boyfriend would be preferred. Anniston is smart and food motivated and would be a fabulous student in any training class. She is just looking for forever people to invest in her, commit to her and love her for her short, squatty, wonderful ways!
**Read what her recent host had to say about her: "Anniston was an absolute pleasure to have for the weekend. She did wonderful with my larger male pitbull, they played all day! Anniston walks well on the leash with minimal pulling and she enjoyed going for a hike too. She also loved taking naps on the couch or bed and at night slept in her crate with no barking or whining. Anniston is a very sweet, cuddly girl who, after a good walk, loves to snuggle up next to you and relax."**
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.