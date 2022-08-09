Pet of the Week: August 9, 2022, Veronica

Veronica needs a little extra attention, but if you are looking for a super smart, sweet, fun-loving gal, please get your adoption request in. She is ready to meet you!

Meet Veronica, our ABC11 Pet of the Week!

Female, Hound, 17 pounds, 4 months old

Veronica is a summer flower that signifies fidelity and love; it couldn't be more true for this girl! When her littermates are running like crazy, she wants to snuggle up in your lap for love and prefers to spread kisses. She is a quick learner and very food-motivated. Sleeping through the night in her crate, she has learned to sit, come, down, wait for her food, and is working on staying. She loves to get out for a walk, is great with children, and loves dogs big and small. While potty trained and knows to do her business outside, Veronica has a physical challenge with urine leakage. It is minimal and her foster family found that not only will she keep a diaper on without any fuss, but it has also allowed her to join the family in household activities. We don't know the exact cause at this time, and it will be important that her adopter follows up with their personal vet to continue with her care.

Veronica is one of those pups that senses your emotions and knows when you need an extra snuggle. With your willingness to take care of her, she will no doubt look out for you! If you are looking for a super smart, sweet, fun-loving gal, please get your adoption request in to meet Veronica. She is more than ready to meet you and will be your sweetheart forever!

Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.

This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.