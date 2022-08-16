Pet of the Week: August 16, 2022, Freckles

Freckles is a female walker hound who is loving, but not needy! This playful girl is looking for a new place to call home.

Meet Freckles, our ABC11 Pet of the Week!

Female, Hound, 47 pounds, 6 years 5 months old

There's a saying that goes, "a face without freckles is like a sky without stars". Well, we at the funny farm say that "a home without Freckles would be equally lacking!" Freckles is a sweet, female walker hound with a beautiful tri-colored coat, and you guessed it, some adorable freckles speckling her legs and chest. She is a young adult who will enjoy exploring our state's beautiful parks and sniffing out all the best local spots. She is loving and likes to play, but not needy. To meet Freckles, get in your adoption request and a volunteer will be in touch to set up your on-site appointment!

Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.

This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.