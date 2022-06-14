Pet of the Week: June 14, 2022, Dockery

Male, Lab/Shepherd mix, 37 pounds, 3 year 9 months
Hickory, dickery...Dockery?? Well, there's a rhyme in there somewhere but, look at this face! And those eyes, though. You just want to hold his face in your hands and in your best grandma voice say 'You are so super cute! all while talking baby-talk to this guy. His size is not babyish, however, this lovely lab/shepherd mix is around 40 pounds. Dockery has a beautiful, sleek coat like what you see all the handsome dogs wear. He would like to be a lap dog or bed hog if you let him!. Dockery is ready to start his life anew with a fun, active family and is ready to amaze with his playful ability to entertain. Dockery would appreciate a nice, fenced-in yard so that he can roam and explore. Walking through the neighborhood or on the hiking trail would satisfy his need for exercise. This sweet, goofy guy would love to meet you so you can see just how adorable he is. For love and wet, sloppy kisses, come meet Dockery. You'll be glad you
did.
Read what his recent host had to say about him: "Dockery is a really sweet, laid back pup and so cute! We so enjoyed hosting him! This weekend he was just as happy to sleep at our feet, cuddle with us on the couch, or to go for a hike, and all-in-all was just a pretty happy guy. He seems very people-oriented and interested in what is going on around him. He was my quiet shadow in the house all weekend.
He is really good on a leash, and only pulled a bit when he was excited about a nearby squirrel. We don't have other dogs, but he seemed friendly and excited to meet new dogs on our walks. He is great in the car, hops right in a lays down. He went outside to potty and we had no accidents during the weekend. He slept quietly in a crate at night but seemed happier on a dog bed and not in the crate the final night. He also told us he would be even happier in a human bed. He very much enjoys chew toys. He did sometimes get shoes and other items confused with dog toys but was easily redirected. He's also very good at playing by himself (or with others) with dog toys. He may need a
bit of training around living in a home (he was very interested in what was on our kitchen counters), but also seemed very responsive to us, and those things could be pretty easily trained. He is such a great guy and so deserves to find his forever home!"
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.