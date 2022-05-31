Pet of the Week: May 31, 2022, Melanie

Female, Retriever/Labrador, 43 pounds, 2 year 3 months
Melanie is just mah-velous....and sweet....and pretty....and friendly...and ready for love and matching making ASAP! Melanie is a lovely adult lab mix who weighs about 45 lbs full grown and is just amazed at all of the kindness she has received since arriving at Saving Grace. Melanie can be a bit shy and unsure of herself in new situations but has been the consummate lady of nothing but sweetness as she has settled in and learned the routine. She doesn't pull on her walks and she has great potty manners! Melanie knows basic commands like how to sit and shake on command. She is wonderful with kids of any age and good with all four-legged friends. Melanie loves riding in the car and is great in her crate, sleeping happily all night. Sooner than you know it she's going to be a Velcro gal that helps you do everything no matter where you are in the house. Marvelous Melanie is move-in ready!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
