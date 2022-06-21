Pet of the Week: June 21, 2022, Vienna

Female, Terrier/Pitbull, 52 pounds, 2 year 4 months
Looking for a companion? Pick me if you want a dog who is loyal, sweet, and always by your side. My foster family and I bonded quickly because I make friends easily, have never met a dog I don't like, and am very gentle with children. I am house-trained and sleep through the night. I am pretty independent and am fine sleeping in my own space, but I do like to sneak into a human bed for cuddles every once in a while. My foster brother is definitely going to miss me because we play all day, share toys, and take laps around the house. I would love a new home with another dog or two to play with. I am very chill and can sleep the day away if nothing else is going on, especially if I have a human friend to snuggle on the couch with. I enjoy being outside in the yard and taking walks with my family. I am very responsive to commands especially if there are treats involved! If my foster mom had to pick one thing for me to work on it would be waiting to be invited before I sit on her lap. What can I say? I like to love it!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
