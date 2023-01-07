PETA offers $5,000 reward to find person responsible for death of 3 dogs

PETA is offering an award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deaths of three dogs.

The organization is offering a reward of up to $5,000 after the dogs were found starved to death just outside Tarboro town limits on New Year's Day.

According to Edgecombe County authorities, the dogs were found on Baker Street Extension near the intersection of Daniel Street.

Officials say the dogs were not microchipped and did not have any identification.

Anyone with information on the animal abuse is asked to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff's office animal services unit.