Animal shelters at capacity, rescue group calls on family to consider fostering

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A local animal shelter said dog foster families are desperately needed.
Cause for Paws of North Carolina (CFP) said it is experiencing an overpopulation crisis. In order to help the animals, CFP is asking families to join their foster program so that the animals may experience life outside of the shelter's walls.
CFP recently rescued a pregnant dog from the Granville County Animal Shelter who gave birth just a few days later.
Kincaid fostered the rescued dog and her pups. She knows firsthand the need for more help.
"No dog deserves to be in a shelter, but our hearts really go out to pregnant dogs, as well as dogs who are sick or have been injured," Kincaid said. "While shelters are doing the best they can, most just don't have the resources to attend to these kinds of special circumstances."
The organization stands by, "One size fits all," and gives fosters the opportunity to indicate their dog size preferences to ensure the right dog is placed in the right home.
All medical costs, preventatives, and basic supplies are covered. The fosters, are marketed on social media and adoption sites.
"The heart of fostering is giving these displaced animals safety, love, and companionship until they find their forever home," Kincaid said. "It is truly remarkable watching a dog transition from a scared, broken animal into a trusting and flourishing member of a family. Remember, every animal you foster is a life saved."
If you are interested in fostering a dog, visit click here.
