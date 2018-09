April the Giraffe's baby, Taj, relocating to Raleigh

Tajiri, the baby of April the giraffe, who starred in a livestream watched by millions while she was pregnant, will be relocating to North Carolina sometime this fall.Taj was born in April 2017. His name is a Swahili word that means hope The little giraffe's new home will be at a wildlife conservation facility just south of Raleigh.The center is currently under construction and will be a park where people can come and learn.Tajiri's move came about due to conservation effort and discussion for months.As for mama, April is expecting another little one in March 2019.