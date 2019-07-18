Beagles saved from China dog-meat trade arrive in Cary

There was a Welcome Home party, complete with doggy ice cream and cake.
The event was meant to celebrate not only their arrival but also their escape.
They’re here ! Six beagles just arrived in Cary after being rescues from the China meat trade. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Z4sVNmhBiD— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) July 18, 2019
The dogs were rescued from the Chinese dog-meat market.
"In the United States, for us, dogs are pets and family members. Such is not the mindset over there," said Triangle Beagle Rescue Board Member Lisa Madison.
The Triangle Beagle Rescue nonprofit worked with a British group to save the dogs.
The animals were flown from China to Atlanta. A volunteer picked up the pups at the airport.
These pups are enjoying a Welcome Home Party. Cake and dog ice cream now. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/7XLBSvbkya— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) July 18, 2019
Madison said they were saved from slaughter and found in the back of a truck. She said she believes the beagles were breed specifically for market.
Madison is thrilled volunteers were able to help give the dogs a new home and raise awareness on the issue.
"I think in the United States people are like 'Oh my God.' It's an unbelievable thing for us to process. But over there, it's a cultural thing. It's government-sanctioned. It's their way of life," she said. "We have wonderful foster families that have stepped up to bring them into their family and we'll get them all settled in."
Four of the six beagles have foster families. They all need forever families. Anyone interested in adopting a beagle from Triangle Beagle Rescue can start the process here.