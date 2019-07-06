Cabarrus County K-9 missing after being startled by fireworks

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a K-9 officer that ran off after being startled by July 4 fireworks.Deputies say K-9 Igor was taken outside by his handler to use the restroom in Kannapolis around 9:45 p.m.Fireworks discharged near the residence and the noise caused Igor to run away.Igor is a Belgian Malinois that is trained in explosive detection but not trained to bite.He was last seen wearing a silver chain collar. He is also microchipped.Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of K-9 Igor should call the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office (704) 920-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.