Cabarrus County K-9 missing after being startled by fireworks

Deputies say K-9 Igor was taken outside by his handler to use the restroom in Kannapolis around 9:45 p.m.
Fireworks discharged near the residence and the noise caused Igor to run away.
Igor is a Belgian Malinois that is trained in explosive detection but not trained to bite.
He was last seen wearing a silver chain collar. He is also microchipped.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of K-9 Igor should call the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office (704) 920-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.