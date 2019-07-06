k-9

Cabarrus County K-9 missing after being startled by fireworks

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a K-9 officer that ran off after being startled by July 4 fireworks.

Deputies say K-9 Igor was taken outside by his handler to use the restroom in Kannapolis around 9:45 p.m.

Fireworks discharged near the residence and the noise caused Igor to run away.

Igor is a Belgian Malinois that is trained in explosive detection but not trained to bite.

He was last seen wearing a silver chain collar. He is also microchipped.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of K-9 Igor should call the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office (704) 920-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnck 9missing dogpolice officerjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
K-9
K-9 officers in Carrboro receive body armor donation
Police K-9 dies while chasing suspect in 90-degree heat
Changes coming to K-9 policy after deputy pleads guilty in Kyron Hinton assault trial
K-9 resource officer makes cameo in high school yearbook
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barricaded armed person in custody after standoff at Fayetteville home
Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks identified
LIVE: 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Police: Man stole car with child inside while mother made DoorDash delivery
'Do not hire her:' Family fumes, says caregiver stole from dying dad
Nursing assistant saves Chapel Hill man's life on her first day on the job
Cary police looking for 2 suspects who robbed gas station at gunpoint
Show More
I-95 near Fayetteville reopens after crash
Authorities investigating after fire breaks out at Crabtree Valley Mall
'We were so scared:' July Fourth celebratory gunfire injures Durham teen
Durham students protest against immigration policies
July 4th rain washes out Hope Mills, Fort Bragg festivities
More TOP STORIES News