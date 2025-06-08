Apex Police Department welcomes first female explosives detection K-9

APEX. N.C. (WTVD) -- The Apex police welcomed a new four-legged team member to its department.

The department said it welcomed its first-ever female and first certified in explosives detection K-9 to the team.

The addition of the K-9, who doesn't have a name yet, was made possible by the Apex Rotary Club.

"This K9 represents a vital investment in the continued protection of our community," said Lieutenant Asmussen, who leads the department's K9 operations. "Her specialized training in explosives detection adds a critical layer to our public safety response, especially during large events or high-risk incidents."

The department said the new K-9 will enhance the department's readiness and symbolize the power of collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

Police said the department will formally introduce the K-9 to the public in the coming weeks -- including demonstrations of her advanced detection skills.

