101 dogs rescued from possible puppy mill in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than one hundred dogs were rescued from a possible puppy mill in Raleigh on Wednesday.

According to the Wake County SPCA, 101 puppies and dogs were rescued from a home near New been Avenue and New Hope Road.

When we got there, Raleigh Animal Control and staff from WCAC were on the scene. We were told that in all, there were 101 dogs and puppies removed from the home.

The organization said the Wake County Animal Center reached out to ask if it could take in the dogs from the home. However, when SPCA staff members arrived, the owner had already signed all of the dogs over to law enforcement.

ALSO SEE North Carolina child recovers from rare mosquito-borne illness, family joins research effort

As partners of the animal center, the SPCA said it and as well as a few other rescues took rescued some of the dogs from the home.

The SPCA took in a total of 15 dogs and puppies, including a mother dog with two newborn puppies, a couple of larger puppies, and other adult dogs, including senior dogs.

The organization said the dogs were kept in "egregious conditions" and had obvious health concerns. The dogs are being evaluated, and some were placed in foster care and will be placed for adoption after they have received proper care.