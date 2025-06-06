Variety of animals seized from Wake County home; woman charged with cruelty

Investigators found dogs, cats, chickens, bearded dragons, ducklings, a ferret, a turtle, and geckos in need of care at a home near Wendell.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County woman was charged with multiple counts of cruelty to animals, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The sheriff's office began investigating on May 27 at the request of Wake County Animal Control.

Investigators went to a home in the 2500 block of Edgemont Road, near Wendell and found dogs, cats, chickens, bearded dragons, ducklings, a ferret, a turtle, and geckos.

Wake County Animal Services seized all the animals. One of the lizards had to be euthanized because of a skin disease. The other animals were treated and were expected to recover.

Catlyn Conaway, 28, was arrested and charged with 25 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Conaway was taken into custody on Tuesday and processed into the Wake County Detention Center.

