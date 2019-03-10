wild animals

Diver ends up in mouth of massive Bryde's whale off South Africa coast: 'I don't think I had a whale of a time'

EMBED <>More Videos

Rainer Schimpf recounts the moment he found himself in the mouth of a large Bryde's whale while documenting a sardine run off the coast of South Africa.

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa -- A diver who ended up trapped in the mouth of a massive whale joked that he didn't have "a whale of a time" but called the unique encounter "a very special event."

Rainer Schimpf, 51, was diving off the coast of South Africa with a documentary crew in February when the breaching whale reached the surface, its mouth wide open.

"It got dark and I felt some pressure on my hip," Schimpf explained. "Once I felt the pressure I instantly knew a whale had gripped me."



A wetsuit was the only thing between Schimpf's flesh and the jaws of the Bryde's whale, which can grow to be 50 feet long and weigh 20 tons.

"It happened extremely fast. From being on the surface and observing something, I became the inside man and suddenly was inside a whale," he added. "I'm sure it was a surprise for the whale as well."

Schimpf said he immediately held his breath, anticipating that the whale would dive below the surface. The whale then turned and opened its mouth, freeing Schimpf.

Though the experience may seem harrowing, Schimpf managed to crack a joke about his encounter: "I don't think I had a whale of a time. I now have the inside knowledge of a whale which nobody else has."

Witness Claudia Weber-Gebert was adamant in pointing out that the encounter was not an attack. She guessed that the whale likely thought Schimpf was a dolphin.

"Whales are not man-eaters," she said. "It was not the fault of the whale. They are very sensitive...gentle giants. It was just an accident."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhaleafricawild animalssouth africaoceansus world
WILD ANIMALS
Workers save wolf they thought was a dog from icy river
Opossum is next meal for this dinner plate-sized tarantula: VIDEO
Puppy and opossum become best of friends
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
TOP STORIES
Body cam footage of Nash County deputy-involved shooting released
Man charged in hospital employee stabbing in Smithfield
Man charged after stealing car with children inside, police say
Trump expected to seek $8.6B for border wall in new budget
No winner Saturday brings Powerball jackpot to $448 million
157 killed on crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight
Maple View Farm Ice Cream co-founder dies at age 90
Show More
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at Arizona zoo
No. 3 North Carolina tops No. 4 Duke 79-70
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash
Feeling like spring: Temps reach 70s today
More TOP STORIES News