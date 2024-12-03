Cold-stunned sea turtles arrive in NC for rehabilitation

Thirty cold-stunned sea turtles from New England were flown to North Carolina by volunteer pilots with a nonprofit group called Turtles Fly Too.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sea turtles are flying -- yes, flying -- south for the winter.

But they had a little help.

The turtles will continue their rehabilitation at facilities across the state.

That way the Sea Turtle Hospital at the New England Aquarium in Boston can welcome more patients as the cold-stun season continues.

The New England Aquarium partners with numerous organizations to rescue and rehabilitate hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles each year. The goal is to return them to the wild.