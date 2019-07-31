Elusive Emu has been evading Orange County Animal Control since June

Click below to learn about an emu on the loose in @OCNCGOV that is drawing worldwide attention and the Board's unanimous vote to approve an incentives package for a planned expansion of the ABB plant in Mebane.

https://t.co/Um2tz0M7gS pic.twitter.com/Q21JY9fd8r — Orange County NC Gov (@OCNCGOV) July 26, 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials in Orange County need your help trying to find a criminal who has been evading arrest for weeks: Eno the Emu.He has been spotted around the county for weeks.The flightless bird, who weighs roughly 100 pounds, has not been terrorizing citizens or damaging property; however, he is known to trespass.According to the New York Times, Eno -- or Fluffy as one resident called him -- was spotted in someone's yard back in June.It is unclear who Eno belongs.Birds like Eno are able to move at speeds as fast as 30 miles per hour, making his capture even more difficult.With that in mind, animal control has one message for residents: Don't try to capture him yourself."What we really need is for this emu to wander into an area that provides some sort of containment - such as natural barriers, a pasture, or some sort of fenced area," Orange County Animal Services spokesperson Tenille Fox said. "If the emu is in an area like that, an Animal Control team can try to block the animal off even more and hopefully corral the animal without causing further stress. We worry about causing more stress in this heat."Those who spot the wanted bird should call animal control at (919) 942-PETS (7387) Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.