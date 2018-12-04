PET ADOPTION

Inseparable donkey and emu adopted by actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton

Jack and Diane are on the way to a new home with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Jack the donkey and Diane the emu are on the way to their new home with actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton after being abandoned by their previous owner.

The unlikely pair was taken in by the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue earlier this month.
The story of their special bond attracted the attention of Morgan, who reached out via Twitter.



Morgan has had starring roles on The Walking Dead, Grey's Anatomy and Supernatural. Burton famously starred in One Tree Hill, which was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina.



The unlikely pair are currently being transported to Morgan's Hudson Valley, NY farm, the rescue said.


The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue wants to be able to help more animals like Jack and Diane. Once enough funds are raised, it will be able to expand to a bigger facility.

Learn more about donating here.

