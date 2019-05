Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop, police say

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. -- A Florida woman pulled an alligator out of her yoga pants early Monday morning during a traffic stop.According to ABC affiliate WZVN , deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office pulled over the pickup truck she was riding in around 3:15 a.m. after they said it drove past a stop sign without stopping in Punta Gorda.After giving the 22-year-old driver a warning, a deputy asked to see what wildlife they collected to make sure they did not have anything they weren't supposed to have.According to the incident report, the 25-year-old female passenger then opened the backpack at her feet, revealing 41 small three-stripe turtles.When asked if there was anything else, she pulled a foot-long alligator out of her yoga pants and placed it in the truck bed, police said.