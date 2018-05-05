Herd of horses on NC island welcome new member

OCRACOKE, NC (WTVD) --A small herd of horses on Ocracoke Island welcomed a new member to their family on Thursday.
Students at Ocracoke School named the foal Winnie.
She was born to Sacajawea, a mare from Shackleford Banks who joined the Ocracoke herd in 2010, and her father Captain Marvin Howard.
But the foal isn't named after the horse's famous whinny but a former slave.
Winnie Blount was a former slave from the Washington, NC area.
According to Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Blount and her husband moved to Ocracoke after the Civil War and were the first African-American family on the island.
Winnie will stay with her mother for at least six months and will join the rest of the herd in the fall of 2018.
