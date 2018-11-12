PETS & ANIMALS

Hillsborough police identify owner of 2 dogs abandoned overnight at dog park

Two dogs were left alone and cold in a dog park in Hillsborough on Sunday night, police believe.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Monday night, Hillsborough police identified the owner of two dogs, who were left alone and cold in a dog park the night before.

On Sunday night, officers heard barking coming from Gold Park. Upon investigation, they found the dogs locked in the closed dog park.

Temperatures had dropped to the upper 30s, according to ABC11's Big Weather.

Neither dog had on a collar, but both of them were friendly and appeared well cared for.

Orange County Animal Services picked up the dogs and took them to a shelter.

Hillsborough police released the following statement on Facebook:

"The dogs owner has been located, due to confidentiality, no other information will be released. We appreciate everyone's concern for the owner and animals."
