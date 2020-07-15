'I still love sharks': Shark bite victim defends predators while being wheeled into hospital

The 29-year-old woman was bitten while swimming off Fitzroy Island, which is located just off the northeast shore of Australia.
"I still love sharks. Sharks are beautiful," the woman yelled while being wheeled into an ambulance.
WATCH: 'Sharks are still good people,' according to North Carolina shark attack survivor Paige Winter
Local reports identified the woman as a shark documentary maker.
She reportedly sustained significant leg injuries, but remained in good spirits.
SEE ALSO: 'I'm not ready to die,' Teen who survived North Carolina shark attack, describes horrifying ordeal