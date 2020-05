Morrisville police officers, firefighters save deer stuck in mud hole

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville police said they are accustomed to saving ducklings from drains, but a deer in a mud hole was one for the books.The department's Facebook page said an unusual call came in Saturday morning at Mason Farm Road and Fern Tree Court.Officers found a deer that had been stuck in a mud hole. With some creativity and pallets, officers and the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department freed the deer.MPD said this was "just one of the many things that makes our jobs worth it."