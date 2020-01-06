Pets & Animals

NC Zoo sees record attendance in 2019

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo announced Friday that it is celebrating a record attendance for the 2019 year.

Officials said the Asheboro zoo saw more than 917,309 visitors last year, 85,000 more compared to its 2018 attendance of 831,748.

"We are thrilled to welcome so many guests from North Carolina and around the world to our Zoo," Zoo Director Pat Simmons said in a statement. "We have plans to keep improving our programs and guest experience so that even more people can enjoy the Zoo in the future."

According to the North Carolina Zoo, it is the world's largest natural habitat zoo and is home to more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants.

In Feb. 2019, the zoo announced that it will expand and build two new regions: Asia And Australia.

The construction of the two new regions is expected to start in early 2020.

SEE MORE: NC Zoo announces multi-million dollar expansion plan
EMBED More News Videos

The North Carolina Zoo is expanding!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsasheborozoonc zoonorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Norfolk Southern train collides with car in Cary
Anti-war groups protest in Raleigh after US drone strike in Iraq
Man injured in Six Forks hit-and-run
4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Rutherford Co.
Shots fired at condo near NC State University
1 killed, 1 injured in Selma shooting
1 killed in Tarboro house fire
Show More
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Officer fatally shot at SC regional airport, suspect in custody
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Knightdale home
Activist hopes to arm McDougald Terrace residents legal battle with DHA
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
More TOP STORIES News