NC Zoo sees record attendance in 2019

Officials said the Asheboro zoo saw more than 917,309 visitors last year, 85,000 more compared to its 2018 attendance of 831,748.
"We are thrilled to welcome so many guests from North Carolina and around the world to our Zoo," Zoo Director Pat Simmons said in a statement. "We have plans to keep improving our programs and guest experience so that even more people can enjoy the Zoo in the future."
According to the North Carolina Zoo, it is the world's largest natural habitat zoo and is home to more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants.
In Feb. 2019, the zoo announced that it will expand and build two new regions: Asia And Australia.
The construction of the two new regions is expected to start in early 2020.
