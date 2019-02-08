NC Zoo announces multi-million dollar expansion plan

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --The North Carolina Zoo is expanding!
The Zoo will build two new regions: Asia and Australia. According to WGHP, those expansions will take place over the next five years.
The Asia expansion will cost $46 million. Construction is expected to start in early 2020.
In addition to tigers and red pandas, the Asia area will feature a brand new cafe that can seat up to 300 people.
The Australia expansion is on deck after Asia. The zoo is still asking for $20 million in funding to help complete plans for Australia.
Kangaroos and Koala Bears will be a couple of the featured animals in Australia.
Gerry Parker, the zoo's director of planning and construction, said the goal with these expansions is to make the NC Zoo a multi-day destination for guests.