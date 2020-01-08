pet adoption

Orange County shelter needs help caring for 80 dogs seized in October animal cruelty case

An Orange County animal shelter needs financial help caring for 80 dogs seized in an October animal cruelty case.

Taylor Doar and his mother Cynthia Riggan were charged with felony cruelty to animals.

Sixty mastiffs, French and English bulldogs were taken from a property off Alexander Drive but some were pregnant.

Now Orange County Animal Services says they have nearly 80 dogs to care for.

This has strained space and resources for the shelter. It is asking for donations through a GoFundMe.

The shelter said the rescued dogs are still not available for adoption.

Animal Services said it will provide notice of the re-homing process once that information is determined.

This web page has the most up-to-date information about the status of the dogs.

"We are grateful to the public for their patience and understanding as we work to care for these animals and prepare for their re-homing," said Bob Marotto, Director of Orange County Animal Services. "We are so fortunate to have a community that truly cares about animals and their protection. Community support is what makes a large scale rescue operation of this kind possible."

For more information about Orange County Animal Services, you can call 919-942-PETS (7387).

The featured video is from a previous update.
